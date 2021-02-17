CEO of Elsewedy Electric of Egypt meets FM in Cairo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Ahmed Elsewedy, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Elsewedy Electric, a renowned power sector company of Egypt, called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Cairo on Tuesday and showed the company's interest of investment in Pakistan.

Ahmed Alsewedy briefed the Foreign Minister in detail about the company's volume of business, products and investment in different countries.

The Foreign Minister while talking to Ahmed Elsewedy said that with improved international rating of Pakistan in terms of ease of doing business, the present government was providing maximum facilitation to foreign investors.

The significant improvement in Pakistan's rating regarding ease of doing business also depicted the international community's confidence in the present government's positive economic policies, he added.

The Foreign Minister further said that owing to the present government's prudent economic policies and Pakistan being an emerging market, renowned companies of the world were investing in the country.

He said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also playing its effective role of introducing the Pakistani marker in the world through its economic diplomacy.

The CEO of Elsewedy Electric thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi and indicated the company's interest of making heavy investment in Pakistan.

