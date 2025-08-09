CEO Of Health Inspects "Clinic On Wheels"
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 02:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of District Health Authority Gujrat, Dr. Syed Ata-ul-Munim,on Saturday inspected the “Clinic on Wheels” teams in Gorali and Gulshan Colony.
According to a spokesperson,he reviewed staff attendance,availability of medicines and maternal and child nutrition services and personally examined children while providing on-the-spot guidance.
The inspection also included a door-to-door assessment of immunization status and vaccination schedules for children under two years of age.
Performance of lady health workers in the dengue awareness campaign was also checked, with necessary instructions issued for improvements.
The District Health Authority Gujrat remains committed to safeguarding and promoting public health.
