CEO of health visits hospitals

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Syed Ata-ul-Munim on Thursday

paid surprise visits to several healthcare facilities, including Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed

Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kunjah, Government Maternity Hospital Mangowal,

and Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic Saroki.

During the visit, the CEO reviewed staff attendance and emergency service operations, and

facilities were being provided to patients.

He also inspected various departments and checked functionality of biomedical equipments.

On the occasion, Dr Ata-ul-Munim directed staff to adopt a patient-friendly approach, maintain

hygiene, and ensure uninterrupted healthcare delivery.