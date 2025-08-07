CEO Of Health Visits Hospitals
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Syed Ata-ul-Munim on Thursday
paid surprise visits to several healthcare facilities, including Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed
Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kunjah, Government Maternity Hospital Mangowal,
and Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic Saroki.
During the visit, the CEO reviewed staff attendance and emergency service operations, and
facilities were being provided to patients.
He also inspected various departments and checked functionality of biomedical equipments.
On the occasion, Dr Ata-ul-Munim directed staff to adopt a patient-friendly approach, maintain
hygiene, and ensure uninterrupted healthcare delivery.
