Open Menu

CEO Of Health Visits Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM

CEO of health visits hospitals

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Syed Ata-ul-Munim on Thursday

paid surprise visits to several healthcare facilities, including Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed

Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kunjah, Government Maternity Hospital Mangowal,

and Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic Saroki.

During the visit, the CEO reviewed staff attendance and emergency service operations, and

facilities were being provided to patients.

He also inspected various departments and checked functionality of biomedical equipments.

On the occasion, Dr Ata-ul-Munim directed staff to adopt a patient-friendly approach, maintain

hygiene, and ensure uninterrupted healthcare delivery.

Recent Stories

ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty ..

ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry

11 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to stre ..

UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership

26 minutes ago
 Korea logs record high current account surplus in ..

Korea logs record high current account surplus in June

26 minutes ago
 UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatig ..

UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome

56 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoi ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day

56 minutes ago
 China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

1 hour ago
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results ..

ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth

2 hours ago
 July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientis ..

July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

11 hours ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan