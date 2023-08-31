Open Menu

CEO Of Islamic Relief Meets Chairman Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday appreciated Islamic Relief's unwavering commitment to humanitarian efforts in Pakistan, particularly in the wake of the floods that wreaked havoc across the country

Chairman Senate during a meeting with CEO of Islamic Relief Raja Waseem Ahmed emphasized the need for collaborative initiatives that address the unique challenges faced by these regions The chairman highlighted importance of focusing on the most vulnerable regions of Pakistan, urging a concentrated effort in impoverished areas such as Balochistan, said a news release issued here .

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of both Islamic Relief and the Chairman Senate to alleviate the suffering of those in need and work towards sustainable solutions for affected communities.

