(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) and Chairman of the board of Directors of Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA) Fahd bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Rasheed, opened here yesterday evening the "Saudi Jewelry" exhibition, under the theme (Be 'Jeweled), which will be held from 6 to 10 December 2022 in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

More than 100 international brands of jewelry companies, VIPs, experts, and specialists in the field of international jewelry and gold ornaments as well as a number of exhibitors from more than 17 countries around the world participate in the exhibition.

The exhibition hosts a number of workshops and panel discussions to educate jewelry lovers and designers, a gemstone laboratory, and a number of experimental and entertainment events to enrich the visitor experience.

In a statement on the sidelines of the exhibition, the Acting CEO of SCEGA, Amjad bin Essam Shaker, expressed his happiness with the launch of this important event, as it is a platform for the gathering of the largest luxury jewelry companies, the most important goldsmiths and jewelry dealers, the finest brands, and lovers of jewelry and rare pieces under one roof, giving them the opportunity to communicate and meet directly, and exchange knowledge and experience as part of efforts to develop this promising industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He stressed the importance of organizing such exhibitions to enable the Kingdom to become an attractive destination for international exhibitions and conferences, support the growth of this sector and enhance its role to contribute to supporting the domestic product, and advancing the national economy in accordance with the directions of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Shaker also hailed the exhibition as an important gateway to introducing the world to the latest Saudi jewelry designs, which highlights the Kingdom's efforts to provide a distinguished global experience and enhances its prominent position among the most important jewelry markets in the world. --