UrduPoint.com

CEO Of RCRC Inaugurates "Saudi Jewelry Exhibition" With Over 100 Int'l Brands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

CEO of RCRC Inaugurates "Saudi Jewelry Exhibition" with Over 100 Int'l Brands

RIYADH, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) and Chairman of the board of Directors of Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA) Fahd bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Rasheed, opened here yesterday evening the "Saudi Jewelry" exhibition, under the theme (Be 'Jeweled), which will be held from 6 to 10 December 2022 in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

More than 100 international brands of jewelry companies, VIPs, experts, and specialists in the field of international jewelry and gold ornaments as well as a number of exhibitors from more than 17 countries around the world participate in the exhibition.

The exhibition hosts a number of workshops and panel discussions to educate jewelry lovers and designers, a gemstone laboratory, and a number of experimental and entertainment events to enrich the visitor experience.

In a statement on the sidelines of the exhibition, the Acting CEO of SCEGA, Amjad bin Essam Shaker, expressed his happiness with the launch of this important event, as it is a platform for the gathering of the largest luxury jewelry companies, the most important goldsmiths and jewelry dealers, the finest brands, and lovers of jewelry and rare pieces under one roof, giving them the opportunity to communicate and meet directly, and exchange knowledge and experience as part of efforts to develop this promising industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He stressed the importance of organizing such exhibitions to enable the Kingdom to become an attractive destination for international exhibitions and conferences, support the growth of this sector and enhance its role to contribute to supporting the domestic product, and advancing the national economy in accordance with the directions of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Shaker also hailed the exhibition as an important gateway to introducing the world to the latest Saudi jewelry designs, which highlights the Kingdom's efforts to provide a distinguished global experience and enhances its prominent position among the most important jewelry markets in the world. --

Related Topics

World Exchange Riyadh Jewelry Saudi Saudi Arabia December Gold Market Event From Industry Love

Recent Stories

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

2 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

3 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

4 hours ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.