CEO of "Saudi Exports" Lauds Saudi-China Trade Ties

RIYADH, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :CEO of the Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports) Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Thukair hailed the strong economic relations between Saudi Arabia and China, which were a reflection of the depth of the strategic partnership between the two countries, based on continuous coordination and efforts to develop trade exchange In a press statement on the occasion of the official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping China to the Kingdom, Al-Thukair praised the growth and development of the volume of trade exchange between the two countries, noting that China is one of the Kingdom's main trade partners, as the total non-oil exports from the Kingdom to China reached SR36 billion in 2021, mainly petrochemicals, which amounted to SR31.

7 billion, and "minerals", which amounted to SR2 billion.

The CEO said the Kingdom's Vision 2030 gave the bilateral ties a distinct economic impetus that enhances the vision's goals in diversifying national income sources by increasing the share of non-oil sectors and promoting non-oil exports, noting that the vision contributed to opening several areas for giant mutual investments in various sectors.

He stressed that the trade and economic relations between the two sides are moving at an accelerated pace towards more cooperation and mutual understanding in various fields, stressing the continuation of efforts to push these strategic economic and trade relations forward, and expand and diversify them to include new areas of trade, investment, and knowle