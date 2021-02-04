CEO Pakistan Railways chairs review meeting on development projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon Thursday chaired a review meeting on Karachi-based railways' projects funded under the Federal government's Public Sector Development Programme, PSDP.

Karachi Circular Railway, KPT Connectivity and Rehabilitation of Flood Damage and Assets (RFDA) were the three major PSDP-funded railways' projects that were holistically discussed in the meeting, said a news release.

The CEO was also extensively briefed regarding the progress of Coal load out station at Port Qasim by its Project Director Ameer Mohammad Daudpota.

The meeting of consortium of consultants for feasibility studies and transactionary services for the KCR project was also held at KUTC.

The meeting was attended by Additional General Manager (Infrastructure) Asif Mateen Zaidi, Project Director Karachi Circular Railway Ameer Mohammad Daudpota, Project Director RBOD Riaz Ali, Project Director Rail Cop Sohail Shaikh, Deputy PD KCR Imtiaz Rasheed Sidfiqui and other relevant officers.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon arrived Cantonment Station Karachi by 8 Down (Tezgam Express) where he was given an effusive welcome upon his arrival by Divisional Superintendent PR Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul.