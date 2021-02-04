UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO Pakistan Railways Chairs Review Meeting On Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

CEO Pakistan Railways chairs review meeting on development projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon Thursday chaired a review meeting on Karachi-based railways' projects funded under the Federal government's Public Sector Development Programme, PSDP.

Karachi Circular Railway, KPT Connectivity and Rehabilitation of Flood Damage and Assets (RFDA) were the three major PSDP-funded railways' projects that were holistically discussed in the meeting, said a news release.

The CEO was also extensively briefed regarding the progress of Coal load out station at Port Qasim by its Project Director Ameer Mohammad Daudpota.

The meeting of consortium of consultants for feasibility studies and transactionary services for the KCR project was also held at KUTC.

The meeting was attended by Additional General Manager (Infrastructure) Asif Mateen Zaidi, Project Director Karachi Circular Railway Ameer Mohammad Daudpota, Project Director RBOD Riaz Ali, Project Director Rail Cop Sohail Shaikh, Deputy PD KCR Imtiaz Rasheed Sidfiqui and other relevant officers.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon arrived Cantonment Station Karachi by 8 Down (Tezgam Express) where he was given an effusive welcome upon his arrival by Divisional Superintendent PR Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Flood Progress Government Port Qasim Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Realme 7i with 64 MP quad camera is now available ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs board meeting of Al Qasimia U ..

11 minutes ago

Facebook hosts virtual briefing session on ‘Figh ..

12 minutes ago

PDM mulls over strategy to take out long march aga ..

27 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

41 minutes ago

PM says  govt to ensure provision of relief to co ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.