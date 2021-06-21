CEO Pakistan Railways to hold katchery on June 23 in Multan

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:04 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Pakistan Railways, Nisar Ahmed Memon, will hold an open katchery in DS office Multan on June 23 for redressal of public and staffers complaints.

The katchery is aimed at listening to the problems of passengers or PR employees and its redressal at the spot, said a news release issued here on Monday.

Nisar is conducting it on the directions of Federal minister for Railways, Azam Swati which would be conducted from 10 am to 1200 noon.

More Stories From Pakistan

