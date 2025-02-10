CEO PCP inaugurates colorful Sports Week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A Sports Week at Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) has commenced with vibrant celebrations and exciting sports competitions.

The Chief Executive Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, inaugurated the grand sports gala by cutting the ribbon on Monday morning.

The Gala is witnessing enthusiastic participation from college students, the center’s staff, inpatients, caregivers, and wheelchair athletes from different regions, including Skardu, Azad Kashmir, and Quetta Baluchistan besides other far flung areas of Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

In his inaugural speech, Dr. Ilyas reiterated that promoting healthy and positive activities at PCP aligns with its motto: "The patient is our boss." He highlighted that the active participation of patients and wheelchair athletes in Sports Week is a symbol of determination and resilience, strengthening their journey toward rehabilitation.

A total of 35 teams and individual athletes are participating in the competitions. On the first day, events such as tug-of-war, wheelchair volleyball, caregivers' race, and wheelchair race were successfully concluded, while other competitions will continue throughout the week.

In the tug-of-war, the Attendants Team emerged victorious, with Security Zalmi securing the runner-up position. In the wheelchair race, Dawood Khan claimed first place, while Abdullah secured second position. Similarly, in the caregivers' race, Naveed won first place, and Huzaifa Malik was the runner-up. In wheelchair volleyball, Friends of Paraplegics took the top position, while CPMR College secured second place.

To ensure the successful organization of the Sports Gala, 18 coordinators have been appointed under the supervision of Chief Organizer Hafeezullah. The event is being jointly organized by Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP), the College of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (CPMR) and Friends of Paraplegics (FoP).

The Primary objective of the Sports Week is to support and encourage the physical and psychological rehabilitation of patients.

APP/vak