Open Menu

CEO PCP Inaugurates Colorful Sports Week

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM

CEO PCP inaugurates colorful Sports Week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A Sports Week at Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) has commenced with vibrant celebrations and exciting sports competitions.

The Chief Executive Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, inaugurated the grand sports gala by cutting the ribbon on Monday morning.

The Gala is witnessing enthusiastic participation from college students, the center’s staff, inpatients, caregivers, and wheelchair athletes from different regions, including Skardu, Azad Kashmir, and Quetta Baluchistan besides other far flung areas of Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

In his inaugural speech, Dr. Ilyas reiterated that promoting healthy and positive activities at PCP aligns with its motto: "The patient is our boss." He highlighted that the active participation of patients and wheelchair athletes in Sports Week is a symbol of determination and resilience, strengthening their journey toward rehabilitation.

A total of 35 teams and individual athletes are participating in the competitions. On the first day, events such as tug-of-war, wheelchair volleyball, caregivers' race, and wheelchair race were successfully concluded, while other competitions will continue throughout the week.

In the tug-of-war, the Attendants Team emerged victorious, with Security Zalmi securing the runner-up position. In the wheelchair race, Dawood Khan claimed first place, while Abdullah secured second position. Similarly, in the caregivers' race, Naveed won first place, and Huzaifa Malik was the runner-up. In wheelchair volleyball, Friends of Paraplegics took the top position, while CPMR College secured second place.

To ensure the successful organization of the Sports Gala, 18 coordinators have been appointed under the supervision of Chief Organizer Hafeezullah. The event is being jointly organized by Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP), the College of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (CPMR) and Friends of Paraplegics (FoP).

The Primary objective of the Sports Week is to support and encourage the physical and psychological rehabilitation of patients.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

FIFA extends tenure current normalization committe ..

FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundat ..

Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical ..

12 minutes ago
 Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blist ..

Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings

23 minutes ago
 Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

27 minutes ago
 UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow ..

UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams

27 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..

1 hour ago
Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operation ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart l ..

Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..

1 hour ago
 EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on s ..

EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports

1 hour ago
 UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relat ..

UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU

2 hours ago
 UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media execu ..

UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives

2 hours ago
 UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of ..

UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan