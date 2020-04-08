CEO PEDO suspends 2 engineers over closure of hydel project

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Engineer Naeem Khan has suspended two senior officials of the 17MW Ranolia Hydel Power Project, Kohistan over the closure of the operation of the power station in violation of the clear directives of the federal and provincial governments, said an official handout issued here Wednesday

The two suspended officers are included Project Director, Ranolia Hydel Project, Engineer Said Nabi and Resident Engineer (RE), Engineer Saqib Mushtaq. An inquiry has also been ordered into negligence and laxity shown by the both officials.

A senior office of the PEDO, Mohammad Irfan has been appointed as inquiry officer and directed for submission of the inquiry report about the closure of the hydel project within a period of 15 days.

Meanwhile, the CEO PEDO, Engineer Naeem Khan has declared in unequivocal terms on all field staff of the organization for the implementation of the directives of the provincial government for maintaining the operation of all power projects in the province and has ruled to tolerate any kind of negligence in this regard.