CEO PEDO visits residence of labourer Shaheed Ali Rehman, announces to recruit his brother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Executive, Peshawar Electricity Devolopment Organization (PEDO), Engr Naeem Khan has visited to the residence of labourer Shaheed Ali Rehman, who died after a heavy chain fell on him at Malakand III Hydropower plant in tehsil Dargai in Malakand district last month.

The CEO PEDO offered Fateha for eternal peace of the deceased labourer and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

Engr Naeem said he was saddened over the tragic demise of Shaheed Ali Rehman, and that enquiry of the incident had been conducted.

He said financial assistance had been provided to the families of deceased and injured of the incident by the contractor of the plant under rules and regulations.

He said brother of late Ali Rehman would soon be recruited on his place.

He assured the employees of the plant that the contractor had been ordered to further improve measures for safety and protection of humans lives and properties.