CEO Pesco inaugurates vaccination center at Wapda Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pesco, Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan on Wednesday inaugurated vaccination center for prevention from COVID-19 at Wapda Hospital here.

DG (HR) Pesco, Zameer Hussain Kulachi, MS Wapda Hospital Shams ul Akbar, Deputy MS Dr.

Junaid Khan, DG (Admin & Services) Muhammad Shoaib Khan and staff were present were also present on the occasion.

Wapda employees and the general public would be vaccinated at the center according to government rules after registration on 1166 through SMS.