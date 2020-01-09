CEO PIA moves Supreme Court against Sindh High Court decision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Air Martial Arshad Mehmood Thursday moved a petition to the Supreme Court (SC) challenging Sindh High Court 's interim orders stopping him from performing his duties.

The petitioner had nominated federation, Cabinet Division and Ministry of Civil Aviation as respondents in his case.

The petitioner stated that the cabinet division had approved his appointment in October 2018, for restoration of national airline's standard and overcoming its losses.

He stated that the decision of SHC was against the law and prayed the top court to turn down the decision of the high court.

The day to day affairs of PIA had been badly affected due to the decision, he said, adding the high court had given final relief to the petitioner by stopping the PIA's CEO from performing his duties.