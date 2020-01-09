UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO PIA Moves Supreme Court Against Sindh High Court Decision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:31 PM

CEO PIA moves Supreme Court against Sindh High Court decision

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Air Martial Arshad Mehmood Thursday moved a petition to the Supreme Court (SC) challenging Sindh High Court 's interim orders stopping him from performing his duties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Air Martial Arshad Mehmood Thursday moved a petition to the Supreme Court (SC) challenging Sindh High Court 's interim orders stopping him from performing his duties.

The petitioner had nominated federation, Cabinet Division and Ministry of Civil Aviation as respondents in his case.

The petitioner stated that the cabinet division had approved his appointment in October 2018, for restoration of national airline's standard and overcoming its losses.

He stated that the decision of SHC was against the law and prayed the top court to turn down the decision of the high court.

The day to day affairs of PIA had been badly affected due to the decision, he said, adding the high court had given final relief to the petitioner by stopping the PIA's CEO from performing his duties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Sindh High Court Arshad Mehmood October 2018 From Cabinet Top PIA Court

Recent Stories

Smuggling of diamonds prevented at Sharjah Airport

3 minutes ago

Borouge launches new recyclable packaging solution ..

3 minutes ago

ECP summons Bilawal for not submitting correct Inc ..

33 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed signs final Hope Probe piece d ..

33 minutes ago

Man commits suicide after failure to provide warm ..

38 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Agree With Trump's Call on JCPOA G ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.