CEO Pink Ribbon Pakistan appeals to Youth to combat 'Breast Cancer through Social Media'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) CEO & founder of pink ribbon Pakistan Omer Aftab Tuesday made a pressing appeal to the youth for increased breast cancer awareness through social media, particularly as Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues where despite ongoing efforts only 1 in 4 women in Pakistan undergo mammography screenings.
In an Interview with a private news channel, CEO stressed that by utilizing social media effectively, the youth can play a vital role in educating their families, communities and peers about breast cancer.
He encouraged them to share informative content, personal stories and experiences to create a ripple effect that can help dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding the disease.
Furthermore, Omer Aftab appealed to women to prioritize their health by undergoing timely mammography
screenings.
He emphasized that early detection through mammography is critical in identifying breast cancer at its initial stages, significantly increasing the chances of successful treatment and survival.
As Pakistan struggles with one of the highest breast cancer incidence rates in Asia, Aftab' s call to action aims to mobilize the youth and encourage women to take proactive steps towards their health.
By combining social media awareness with regular screenings, Pink Ribbon Pakistan hopes to make a tangible impact in the fight against breast cancer, he added.
Through its ongoing efforts, Pink Ribbon Pakistan continues to work tirelessly towards educating the public, providing access to screening facilities, and supporting patients and their families affected by breast cancer, he expressed commitment.
As Breast Cancer Awareness Month progresses, he give a message serves as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility to combat this disease and ensure a healthier future for generations to come.
Responding to a query, Founder of Pink Ribbon emphasized the importance of consulting a doctor for breastfeeding and preventive measures in specific situations.
"If women patient is undergoing with a chemotherapy or are pregnant, it's crucial to consult your doctor for personalized guidance on breastfeeding and preventive measures," Mr. Aftab stated.
He elaborated that women undergoing chemotherapy or those who are pregnant require special consideration when it comes to breast health. Consulting a doctor can provide clarity on.
Aftab reassured that healthcare professionals can offer expert advice, ensuring women make informed decisions about their breast health.
He encouraged women to prioritize their well-being and seek medical consultation without hesitation.
