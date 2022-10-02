UrduPoint.com

CEO Pink Ribbon Urges To Adopt Healthy Lifestyle, Self Care To Avoid Breast Cancer

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2022 | 12:30 PM

CEO Pink Ribbon urges to adopt healthy lifestyle, self care to avoid breast cancer

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pink Ribbon Pakistan Omer Aftab on Sunday stressed upon the need to create an awareness regarding breast cancer in the month of October and focus on the healthy lifestyle and self-care.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that October is marked as the breast cancer awareness month every year across the world including Pakistan, by different demonstrations, contributions such as holding of awareness walks, fund raising events and media awareness campaigns.

Pakistan has the highest ratio of breast cancer in Asia, he said, adding, with the disease burden increasing every year, breast cancer poses a very serious public health threat.

He further highlighted that a lifestyle (healthy or unhealthy) can either be a cause of breast cancer or may prevent breast cancer. So, it would be better that the women should adopt a healthy lifestyle to live a healthy life.

He also stressed to eliminate social stigmas attached to breast cancer and said women in Pakistan even feel shy talking to their parents about their basic health issues adding that social and cultural taboos were still attached to different female health issues and it made it more difficult for girls to talk about them to others.

He said the Pink Ribbon has launched an awareness drive during this month, since, it is known as breast cancer awareness month, which engages everyone from grassroots level to the policymakers.

Omer Aftab informed that almost 70 to 90% of early stage breast cancers are curable, adding, every year, breast cancer kills women around the world.

He said one in eight women today is diagnosed with breast cancer, adding, it is the second most common cancer among women after skin cancer. But with early diagnosis and treatment, we can win over this disease.

He suggested regular mammography (check up) as a way to diagnose breast cancer in stage first adding that "Women should perform a breast self-exam at least once each month, and have a clinical breast exam performed by a health professional every year.

He also urged Pakistani women to be cautious about the initial symptoms and risk factors as thousands of lives are lost due to lack of awareness.

The Pakistani government has launched an awareness drive through mobile phone messages and setting up a health helpline numbers, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Mobile May October Women Sunday Breast Cancer Cancer Media From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

3 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

12 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

12 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

12 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.