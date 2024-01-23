CEO Punjab Healthcare For Provision Of Better Health Facilities
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Saqib Aziz on Tuesday presided over a meeting and reviewed the Punjab Healthcare Commission initiatives at the divisional level
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Saqib Aziz on Tuesday presided over a meeting and reviewed the Punjab Healthcare Commission initiatives at the divisional level.
Additional Commissioner Revenue Haq Nawaz Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Director Clinical Governance and Organizational Standards Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed, Deputy Director Syed Salman Hassan, Assistant Director Punjab Healthcare Commission Bahawalpur Dr. Osama Mumtaz, representatives of Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Sir Sadiq Hospital, DHQ, and other health facilities were also present.
The Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalnagar and the Deputy Commissioner of Rahim Yar Khan participated through
video link.
Chief Executive Officer Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Saqib Aziz said that as per the instructions of the government, all resources should be utilized to achieve the goals of the Punjab Healthcare Commission so that better health facilities get available to the public.
He said that the district health authorities should monitor the public and private healthcare establishments effectively to maintain the service delivery standard.
He said that effective measures should be taken to quash quackery. He said that the registration of public and private hospitals with the Healthcare Commission should be ensured and rules and regulations should be followed properly.
Director of Clinical Governance and Organizational Standards Punjab Health Care Commission Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad told that the district headquarters and tehsil headquarters, RHC, BHUs, and other 252 hospitals of Bahawalpur have been registered with the health care commission. To eliminate the quackery, the health department has sealed 3235 illegal pharmacies in the Bahawalpur division, out of which 1972 illegal pharmacies have been sealed by the Punjab Health Care Commission and 1263 illegal pharmacies have been sealed by the District Health Authority.
Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that better treatment facilities should be provided to the patients and the implementation of the issued standards of the Punjab Healthcare Commission will also be ensured.
