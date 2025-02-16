CEO QESCO Emphasizes For Eliminating Illegal Connections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 08:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), Engineer Yousaf Shah Khan, emphasized the importance of eliminating illegal connections and expediting the recovery process to provide better services to consumers.
He made these remarks while interacting with QESCO officers and staff at the Muslim Bagh Sub-Division. Executive Engineer of Killa Saifullah, Rahimullah Kibzai, and other relevant officers and staff were also present at the occasion, said a news release.
During the meeting, CEO Engineer Yousaf Shah Khan said that all illegal connections and power thefts in Muslim Bagh City must be completely eradicated.
He also directed that new connections would be provided immediately without meters to ensure the recovery of electricity usage units.
Furthermore, he stressed the need to ensure proper meter readings. He directed the relevant officers to secure industrial and chromite connections in Muslim Bagh and emphasized that strict legal action would be taken against consumers found involved in electricity theft.
He set a deadline of one week for the elimination of illegal connections in Muslim Bagh City, after which QESCO's surveillance team will conduct inspections. He said "If any connection is found involved in power theft during the checks, departmental action will be initiated against the concerned officers and staff."
Engineer Yousaf Shah Khan also mentioned that legal action has been taken, and FIR has been registered against the person who attacked a Line Superintendent in Muslim Bagh the previous day during his official duties.
He advised the relevant officers to guide their staff at every level to ensure that they can perform their duties without fear.
The QESCO Chief instructed field operation officers to remove all illegal loads and connections in their areas of jurisdiction to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.
