UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO Railways' Calls For Frequent Track, Rolling Stock Inspections

Faizan Hashmi 48 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

CEO Railways' calls for frequent track, rolling stock inspections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Office Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon Tuesday said the frequency of train incidents could be drastically curtailed by frequently inspecting the track and the rolling stock.

"Though our inspection regime, from the lowest level of mate to the highest level of FGIR, conducts its periodic inspections but further field work at diesel sheds and track by officers and staff is required for overcoming the happening of major and minor accidents" commented CEO while chairing a meeting of more than 70 officials of Karachi Division at DS office Karachi, said a news release.

"The recurrence of untoward incidents has grossly tarnished the perception of Pakistan Railways and its revival requires enormous dedication and efforts at all levels" said CEO in a meeting that lasted for more than two-and-half hours.

He added that the performance of officers and officials had linear relationship with the perception of railways and everyone was required to contribute in image building of the department through his/her performance.

The CEO stated that safety was the top priority of Pakistan Railways and no compromise be made or no other parameter might supersede the paramount objective of safety.

Divisional Superintendent Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul seconded CEO and added that people traveling via railways reposed their trust with the department and it was their prime responsibility to provide them with a safe and secure journey.

Senior subordinates put forward numerous issues before CEO that were resolved appropriately.

The CEO directed few officers from headquarters also for taking remedial measures where ever required in Karachi division immediately so that better transport facility be provided to general public.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan All From Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah CP inspects House of Wisdom

14 minutes ago

Implementation of development projects under PSDP, ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Group Announces 2020-21 Results

53 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandars won the toss, opts to bowl first ..

1 hour ago

Hundreds of Pavilion end Club employees' jobs at r ..

1 hour ago

Christiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem fan of Coca Cola

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.