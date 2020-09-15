UrduPoint.com
CEO Railways Nisar Memon Visits DS Office Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 06:40 PM

Newly-appointed CEO/Sr. GM Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon visited the Divisional Superintendent Office Karachi on Tuesday and chaired a meeting regarding operational and freight issues

The meeting was attended by Divisional Superintendent PR Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak, Managing Director PRFTC Ghulam Dastagir Baloch, Chief Mechanical Engineer (Carriage and Wagons) Ghulam Qasim and all the deputy DSs and divisional officers of Karachi division.

The CEO was briefed, at length about the operational and freight issues confronted by the Karachi division particularly after the record-breaking rainfalls last month. Matters pertaining to administrative domain like recruitment, outstanding payments etc were discussed with the CEO who has relinquished the charge of DS Karachi fewer than five months back.

The CEO directed the officers for working in full coordination with each other and devise a comprehensive strategy for achieving fiscal targets this year. "Concerted efforts and hardworking are required from the officers of PR to achieve the revenue targets as the department's revenue generation has declined in the last few months because of two-month suspension of passenger train operation followed by three months of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures governed train operation" remarked the CEO.

He added that railways could reach the "nearby ideal conditions" status should its officers whole-heartedly assume the ownership of affairs and get physically involved in the matters.

He assured full support to the division from the headquarter on all the matters that would lead to accomplishment of a smooth passenger and freight train operation.

