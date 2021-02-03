UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO Railways Pledges To Retrieve Land From Mafia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:53 PM

CEO Railways pledges to retrieve land from mafia

Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon Wednesday pledged to retrieve Railways land from the mafia at all cost

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon Wednesday pledged to retrieve Railways land from the mafia at all cost.

Addressing the divisional officers meeting here, he expressed zero tolerance for any 'negligence'. He said all officers must have to go into field to achieve the productivity. Railways was name of dignity and respect for all of them, thus every one had to fulfill their responsibility, he remarked.

He sought performance report on retrieved lands from the quarters concerned on daily basis and directed to further improve the signal system.

He instructed deputy director lands to expedite retrieval process forthwith.

Divisional Superintendent Railways Naveed Mubasher gave detailed briefing to the visiting top officer on the occasion.

Assistant General Manager Traffic Mazhar Ali Shah, Chief Engineer Arshad Saleem, Director Property Land Hafeezullah among other officers hailing from across the local division attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Traffic All From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai trade with Indonesia hit AED5.4b in 2020

11 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate first Human Frate ..

11 minutes ago

SU management decided to install separate electric ..

2 minutes ago

EU Welcomes Extension of US-Russian New START Trea ..

2 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Cancels Oral Arguments for Trump- ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's Opposition Calls President's Decree Bann ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.