CEO Railways pledges to retrieve land from mafia

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon Wednesday pledged to retrieve Railways land from the mafia at all cost.

Addressing the divisional officers meeting here, he expressed zero tolerance for any 'negligence'. He said all officers must have to go into field to achieve the productivity. Railways was name of dignity and respect for all of them, thus every one had to fulfill their responsibility, he remarked.

He sought performance report on retrieved lands from the quarters concerned on daily basis and directed to further improve the signal system.

He instructed deputy director lands to expedite retrieval process forthwith.

Divisional Superintendent Railways Naveed Mubasher gave detailed briefing to the visiting top officer on the occasion.

Assistant General Manager Traffic Mazhar Ali Shah, Chief Engineer Arshad Saleem, Director Property Land Hafeezullah among other officers hailing from across the local division attended the meeting.