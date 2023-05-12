CEO RCB directs to complete census task before May 15

(@FahadShabbir)

Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar here on Friday chaired a meeting and directed the authorities concerned to complete the census task before May 15, deadline

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Imran Gulzar here on Friday chaired a meeting and directed the authorities concerned to complete the census task before May 15, deadline.

The meeting was attended by the officers of the Statistics Department, Divisional Census Coordinator Syed Hasan Raza, and the area Supervisors.

Imran Gulzar directed the authorities concerned to complete the task by Saturday evening.

He also instructed the officers concerned to give a target to those working in the field so that the census work could be completed quickly.

The teams were directed to complete the field verification/coverage of the population and housing census by Saturday evening.

The meeting was informed that the field operation of the population and housing-2023, the first-ever digital census had been extended till May 15.

He also directed the teams to work on Saturday and Sunday and complete the task before May 15.