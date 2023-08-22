Open Menu

CEO RCB Holds 'Khuli Katchery' To Address Complaints Of Residents

Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar on the directives of the Director General, Military Lands and Cantonments here on Tuesday held 'Khuli Katchery to address complaints of the Cantt residents

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Katchery' while on the occasion, Vice President, RCB, Malik Munir, Additional CEO, Syeda Umama Ali, Umair Mehboob, several elected members, Assistant Secretary RCB Muhammad Riaz and the Heads of different departments were present.

The citizens raised their issues on this occasion.

The CEO talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve the complaints of the residents without any discrimination and provide relief to the citizens.

During the 'Khuli Katchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within the shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

He directed the heads of all the branches to take solid steps to resolve the complaints of the citizens.

He said, negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken.

The RCB spokesman said that the 'Khuli Katcheries' were being held to provide relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.

