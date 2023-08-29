CEO RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints of residents

Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar on the directives of Director General, Military Lands and Cantonments here on Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery to address complaints of the Cantt residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar on the directives of Director General, Military Lands and Cantonments here on Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery to address complaints of the Cantt residents.

During the khuli kutchery, he advised the residents to use water carefully. On complaints of the citizens, he informed that the board spends a huge amount to clean all nullahs twice a year.

He urged the citizens not to throw garbage and solid waste in nullahs and dump it at garbage points so that, could be shifted properly.

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutchery' while on the occasion, Vice President, RCB, Malik Munir, Additional CEO, Umair Mehboob, several elected members, Assistant Secretary RCB Muhammad Riasat and the Heads of different departments were present.

The CEO talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve complaints of the residents without any discrimination and provide relief to the citizens.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

He directed the heads of all the branches to take solid steps to resolve the complaints of the citizens and added negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against them.

The RCB spokesman said that the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.