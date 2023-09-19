CEO RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints of residents

Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar on the directives of the Director General, Military Lands, and Cantonments here on Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery to address complaints of the Cantt residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar on the directives of the Director General, Military Lands, and Cantonments here on Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery to address complaints of the Cantt residents.

On complaints of the citizens, he informed that the board spends a huge amount to clean all nullahs twice a year.

He urged the citizens to avoid littering and solid waste in nullahs and dumping it at trash bins for its proper disposal.

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutchery' while on the occasion, Vice President, RCB, Malik Munir, and the Heads of different departments were present.

The CEO talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve the complaints of the residents without any discrimination and provide relief to the citizens.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement, and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within the shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

He directed the heads of all the branches to take solid steps to resolve the complaints of the citizens.

He said, negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken.