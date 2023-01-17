UrduPoint.com

CEO RCB Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Public Complaints

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar on the directives of Director General, Military Land and Cantonments here on Tuesday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at RCB office to address the complaints of the people

According to an RCB spokesman, the CEO listened to the complaints of the people and directed the authorities concerned to resolve the grievances within shortest possible time frame.

On the occasion, Vice President RCB Malik Munir Ahmed, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Syeda Umama, Additional CEO, Umair Mehboob, Deputy CEO Muhammad Tanveer Ahmed, Secretary RCB Muhammad Riasat and members of the cantonment board were also present.

The CEO RCB attended the 'Khuli Kutchery' for 3.

5 hours and heard the complaints. Most of the complaints were about water supply, cleanliness, property tax, damaged streets and other issues.

The CEO addressing the participants said that the board was facing water shortage and advised the residents to use water carefully.

Imran Gulzar appealed to the citizens not to dump the garbage on roads, drains and open plots. The board was trying to ensure cleanliness in all Cantt areas, he said and asked the people to cooperate with sanitation staff to keep the Cantt areas clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and at garbage collection points.

The RCB spokesman said that the 'Khuli Kutchery' was held to provide relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.

