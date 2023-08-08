CEO RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address residents' complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Imran Gulzar, on the directives of Director General, Military Lands and Cantonments, here on Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery to address complaints of the Cantt residents.

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutchery' while on the occasion, Additional CEO, Umair Mehboob, Vice President RCB, Malik Munir, several elected members including Malik Usman, Malik Mansoor, Afsar, Assistant Secretary RCB Muhammad Riaz and the Heads of different departments were present.

The citizens raised their issues, CEO said that efforts were being made to resolve the complaints of the residents without any discrimination and provide relief to them.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within the shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

He directed the heads of all the branches to take solid steps to resolve the citizens' complaints and directed to cut off illegal water connections.

He said, negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken.

The RCB spokesman said the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.