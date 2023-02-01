CEO RCB holds third 'Khuli Kutchery' to address public complaints

UrduPoint.com

Executive Officer of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar here on Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints of the Cantt residents

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutchery'. On the occasion, Vice President RCB Malik Munir, Additional CEO Syed Imama Ali, Additional CEO Umeer Mehboob, Secretary Board and Spokesperson RCB Muhammad Riasat, Chief Cantt Engineer Attiq ur Rehman, besides the heads of all the departments were present at the 'Khuli Kutchery'. The citizens raised their issues on this occasion.

Imran Gulzar talking to the participants said that all-out efforts were being made to resolve the complaints of the residents without any discrimination.

Talking about cleanliness, the CEO told that the RCB sanitation staff was working hard to clean all Cantt areas.

He once again appealed to the residents to cooperate with RCB sanitation staff and throw garbage at garbage points.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branchs were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

The citizens also expressed their gratitude to CEO Imran Gulzar, while the 'Anjuman-e-Tajran' Gwalmandi also thanked the CEO for holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' and taking solid steps to resolve the problems of the residents.

Imran Gulzar also expressed the hope that the citizens would cooperate with the Cantt administration and staff working for their facilitation.

The RCB spokesman said that the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.

