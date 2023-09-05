Open Menu

CEO RCB Urges Cantt Residents To Throw Garbage At Dumping Points

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 07:17 PM

CEO RCB urges Cantt residents to throw garbage at dumping points

Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar here on Tuesday urged the residents to throw garbage and solid waste at dumping points

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Imran Gulzar here on Tuesday urged the residents to throw garbage and solid waste at dumping points.

Addressing a 'Khuli Kutchery' held on the directives of the Director General, Military Lands and Cantonments he advised the residents to throw garbage and solid waste at 406 dumping points or in trash trolleys installed in all Cantt areas as it would help the sanitation staff to remove the garbage properly.

He informed that the RCB sanitation staff removes garbage and solid waste from all areas on daily basis.

He also urged the citizens not to throw garbage and solid waste in nullahs.

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutchery' while on the occasion, Vice President, RCB, Malik Munir, Additional CEO, Umair Mehboob, several elected members, Assistant Secretary RCB Muhammad Riasat and the Heads of different departments were present.

The citizens raised their issues on this occasion. The CEO talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve the complaints of the residents without any discrimination and provide relief to the citizens.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within the shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

He directed the heads of all the branches to take solid steps to resolve the complaints of the citizens.

He said, negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken.

Related Topics

Water Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality carries out over 350 inspection ..

Dubai Municipality carries out over 350 inspections at school canteens to ensure ..

8 minutes ago
 Police recover five-year-old girl after court's in ..

Police recover five-year-old girl after court's intervention

5 minutes ago
 International Youth Day observed

International Youth Day observed

5 minutes ago
 DC for better entertainment facilities to citizen ..

DC for better entertainment facilities to citizen of Nawabshah

5 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

22 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews RTA’s strategic proj ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews RTA’s strategic projects to develop infrastructure ..

23 minutes ago
Pervez Elahi arrested again after release from Is ..

Pervez Elahi arrested again after release from Islamabad Police Lines

35 minutes ago
 G42 and Microsoft unlock new opportunities for dig ..

G42 and Microsoft unlock new opportunities for digital transformation with joint ..

53 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives CEO of Ajman Bank

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of Ajman Bank

1 hour ago
 10th edition of &#039;Al Maleh and Fishing Festiva ..

10th edition of &#039;Al Maleh and Fishing Festival&#039; concludes successfully

1 hour ago
 Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches s ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches survey to promote safety compli ..

1 hour ago
 IGCF 2023 inks strategic partnership with United N ..

IGCF 2023 inks strategic partnership with United Nations Institute for Training ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan