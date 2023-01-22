CEO RCB urges citizens not to throw solid waste in sewerage lines

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar has urged the citizens not to throw solid waste and garbage in the sewerage lines so that the complaints of chocked drains and overflowing gutters could be controlled.

He said that RCB was committed to provide better services to the Cantt resident for which solid steps were being taken.

According to a RCB spokesman the CEO RCB on the directives of Director General, Military Land and Cantonments held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at RCB office here the other day to address the complaints of the people.

The CEO listened to the complaints of the people and directed the authorities concerned to resolve their grievances within shortest possible time frame.

On the occasion, a large number of Cantt residents were present while RCB members and officers also attended the 'Khuli Kutchery.' Most of the complaints were about water supply, cleanliness, property tax, damaged streets and other issues.

The CEO addressing the participants said that the board was facing water shortage and advised the residents to use water carefully.

Imran Gulzar appealed to the citizens not to dump garbage on roads, drains and open plots.

The board was trying to ensure cleanliness in all Cantt areas, he said and asked the people to cooperate with sanitation staff to keep the Cantt areas clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and at garbage collection points.

