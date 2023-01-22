UrduPoint.com

CEO RCB Urges Citizens Not To Throw Solid Waste In Sewerage Lines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2023 | 12:10 PM

CEO RCB urges citizens not to throw solid waste in sewerage lines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar has urged the citizens not to throw solid waste and garbage in the sewerage lines so that the complaints of chocked drains and overflowing gutters could be controlled.

He said that RCB was committed to provide better services to the Cantt resident for which solid steps were being taken.

According to a RCB spokesman the CEO RCB on the directives of Director General, Military Land and Cantonments held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at RCB office here the other day to address the complaints of the people.

The CEO listened to the complaints of the people and directed the authorities concerned to resolve their grievances within shortest possible time frame.

On the occasion, a large number of Cantt residents were present while RCB members and officers also attended the 'Khuli Kutchery.' Most of the complaints were about water supply, cleanliness, property tax, damaged streets and other issues.

The CEO addressing the participants said that the board was facing water shortage and advised the residents to use water carefully.

Imran Gulzar appealed to the citizens not to dump garbage on roads, drains and open plots.

The board was trying to ensure cleanliness in all Cantt areas, he said and asked the people to cooperate with sanitation staff to keep the Cantt areas clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and at garbage collection points.

/395

Related Topics

Shortage Water Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

3 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

12 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

12 hours ago
 Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, ..

Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, Everton beaten again

12 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.