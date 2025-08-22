Open Menu

CEO Reviews Emergency Health Services In Gujrat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 12:30 PM

CEO reviews emergency health services in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Health Authority Gujrat, Dr. Syed Atta-ul-Munim on Friday paid surprise visits to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kharian,trauma centre Lalamusa and Rural Health Centre Pindi Sultanpur.

According to a spokesperson,the purpose of the visits was to review the functionality of emergency services and assess the overall provision of healthcare facilities.

The CEO directed officials to take necessary measures for improvement to ensure quality medical services for the public.

Recent Stories

FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for ..

FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty

58 minutes ago
 Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer dist ..

Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan

1 hour ago
 Japan's core inflation slows in July

Japan's core inflation slows in July

1 hour ago
 Study links inadequate water intake to greater str ..

Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response

1 hour ago
 Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement ..

Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..

1 hour ago
 Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station

Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station

1 hour ago
Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settleme ..

Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan

1 hour ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss rel ..

Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine

1 hour ago
 22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settleme ..

22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record th ..

UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone

1 hour ago
 Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee d ..

Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrori ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in norther ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan