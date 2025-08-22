CEO Reviews Emergency Health Services In Gujrat
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 12:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Health Authority Gujrat, Dr. Syed Atta-ul-Munim on Friday paid surprise visits to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kharian,trauma centre Lalamusa and Rural Health Centre Pindi Sultanpur.
According to a spokesperson,the purpose of the visits was to review the functionality of emergency services and assess the overall provision of healthcare facilities.
The CEO directed officials to take necessary measures for improvement to ensure quality medical services for the public.
