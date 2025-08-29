CEO Reviews Health Services At Flood Relief Camps
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 12:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Health Authority of Gujrat Dr. Syed Ata-ul-Munim on Friday visited flood medical relief camps at Chak Sada,Mahmodabad,Bhaguval and Mari Khokhran to review healthcare facilities.
The visit was aimed at ensuring timely provision of essential medicines and monitoring the services being provided to the affected people.
According to the health department,all Rural Health Centers,Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals and the District Headquarters Hospital have adequate stock of anti-snake venom and rabies vaccines.
For public safety,both vaccines have also been made available at nearby health facilities close to the flood medical relief camps.
