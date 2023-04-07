Close
CEO RWMC Directs To Lift Garbage Daily

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer(CEO)of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC)Rana Sajid Safdar on Friday directed the department officials to ensure cleanliness during the holy month of Ramazan.

Chairing a meeting to review the cleanliness arrangements during Ramazan, he directed the officials to keep the cleanliness of Masajid's, surrounding areas' mainly during Taravih timings.

The CEO directed the officials to lift the collected garbage daily from the city areas and shift to the landfill site.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard and strict action would be taken.

Meanwhile ,the social mobilization and communication team of RWMC today carried out its campaign in Mosques located in the jurisdiction of UC 16 – Eidgah to create awareness about the importance of cleanliness.

He said this activity aimed to educate the public about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that the citizens could apply these standards to make their surroundings neat and clean.

The teams asked the Masjid Imams / Khateebs to play their part in educating people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in the sermons of Friday prayer.

The teams request the general public that waste must be disposed of in the containers.

