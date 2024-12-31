Open Menu

CEO RWMC Reiterates For Making Rawalpindi Cleanest Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 08:15 PM

CEO Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Rana Sajid Safdar has reiterated to continue the mission of making Rawalpindi the cleanest division of the country

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that the year 2024 has been a year of extraordinary achievements for Rawalpindi Waste Management Company. He commended the services rendered by the RWMC team during every season and every challenge for making Rawalpindi an exemplary city in terms of cleanliness.

"In the new year, we will further raise the standard of cleanliness and we will continue our mission of making Rawalpindi the cleanest division of Pakistan through public partnership", he said.

The CEO urged the workers to continue their services with passion and dedication and make the cleanliness mission a success.

"In the new year, the cleanliness system will be made stronger, modern and sustainable", he said. He further said that under the 'Suthra Punjab' program, modern technology and best strategies would be applied in the sanitation sector, so that a clean and healthy environment can be provided to the citizens", he said.

