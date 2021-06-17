CEO Sarpara discusses potentials of Balochistan with Envoy of Kyrgyzstan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of investment and Trade (BBoIT) Saeed Ahmed Sarpara met the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Mr. Erik Bieshembiev in his office in Islamabad the other day.

On the occasion, the Kyrgyzstan ambassador invited Balochistan investors to visit Kyrgyzstan and assured that Kyrgyzstan investors would also visit Balochistan, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The ambassador hoped that steps would be taken to promote mutual cooperation saying he would soon visit Quetta to meet Balochistan's Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani and finalize the matters.

He was optimistic that the platform of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) would facilitate trade with Balochistan.

BBoIT's head—Saeed Ahmed Sarpara thanked him and apprised him of the investment opportunities available in Balochistan and the incentives given by the government to investors.

He said that Balochistan has been bestowed with great blessings by nature that is worth discovering by developing the natural resources and tapping the potentials in the province, the goals can be achieved.

The provincial government, led by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani, is committed to provide all kinds of facilities and incentives to foreign investors, he said.

He said Pakistan has fraternal relations with Kyrgyzstan and bilateral trade needs to be further enhanced.

The CEO announced that investment by Kyrgyzstan investors in Balochistan would be warmly welcomed.