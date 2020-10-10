CEO says FESCO striving to provide maximum facilities

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is striving to provide maximum facilities to its consumers, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Eng Arshad Munir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is striving to provide maximum facilities to its consumers, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Eng Arshad Munir.

He was addressing officers at FESCO headquarters here in Saturday. He said that protection of rights of the consumers as well as officials is top priority of the company.

He ordered for accelerating speed on different electricity related development projects in all eight districts of FESCO region.

He said that provision of uninterrupted power supply to its consumers is FESCO's top priority and in this connection, many projects are in the pipeline to strengthen and upgrade the distribution system.

Earlier, different delegations of the unions also met FESCO Chief Arsahd Munir and presented him bouquets. The CEO thanked them and asked them to follow safety-first principle so that company could be saved from fatal and non-fatal accidents.