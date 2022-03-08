CEO SEPCO to hold an open court

Chief Executive Officer, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Sukkur, Saeed Ahmed Dawach would hold an open court at the SEPCO headquarters office on Thursday March 10th

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Sukkur, Saeed Ahmed Dawach would hold an open court at the SEPCO headquarters office on Thursday March 10th.

Following the directions of Ministry of Engergy and Power, the SEPCO has decided to hear consumers' reservations on detection, over billing and other related issues while SEPCO will take action against the electricity defaulters.

Electricity consumers can submit applications during the public court, said spokesperson SEPCO on Tuesday.