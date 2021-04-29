UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO Siemens Meets Secretary Narcotics Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:34 PM

CEO Siemens meets Secretary Narcotics Control

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Siemens, Mr. Markus Strohmeier Thursday called on Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control Akbar Durrani (TI)/PAS here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Siemens, Mr. Markus Strohmeier Thursday called on Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control Akbar Durrani (TI)/PAS here.

The Federal Secretary briefed the CEO regarding the measures being taken to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, said a press release.

While elaborating his view point, Akbar Durrani shared the strategic approach of the Ministry that included Primary focus on drug demand reduction and rehabilitation of the drug victims.

He said a pilot project of setting up a rehabilitation Centre in Islamabad was underway.

"After successful execution of the project, the Ministry of Narcotics Control plans to set up such centres in every province, " the secretary said.

Strohmeier appreciated the steps being taken to achieve the goal of drugs free society and said that they would extend every possible help to the Ministry.

The meeting concluded with the promise to enhance mutual cooperation in coming days.

Later, the Secretary presented souvenir to the CEO.

Related Topics

Islamabad Drugs From Siemens

Recent Stories

Global Village wins Guinness World Records title i ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Calls Raid on Giuliani's Apartment 'Very Unf ..

8 minutes ago

US Q1 GDP Grew By 6.4%, Rebounding From COVID - Co ..

8 minutes ago

Bulgaria Expels Assistant to Russian Military Atta ..

8 minutes ago

KMC constitutes committee to manage affairs of gra ..

10 minutes ago

Body of deceased boy exhumed for postmortem on mur ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.