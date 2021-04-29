CEO Siemens meets Secretary Narcotics Control

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Siemens, Mr. Markus Strohmeier Thursday called on Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control Akbar Durrani (TI)/PAS here.

The Federal Secretary briefed the CEO regarding the measures being taken to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, said a press release.

While elaborating his view point, Akbar Durrani shared the strategic approach of the Ministry that included Primary focus on drug demand reduction and rehabilitation of the drug victims.

He said a pilot project of setting up a rehabilitation Centre in Islamabad was underway.

"After successful execution of the project, the Ministry of Narcotics Control plans to set up such centres in every province, " the secretary said.

Strohmeier appreciated the steps being taken to achieve the goal of drugs free society and said that they would extend every possible help to the Ministry.

The meeting concluded with the promise to enhance mutual cooperation in coming days.

Later, the Secretary presented souvenir to the CEO.