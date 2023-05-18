UrduPoint.com

CEO SIHES Visits Emergency Rescue Service 1122 Office In Kashmore

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Chief Executive Officer Sindh Integrated Health Emergency Services (SIHES) Abid Naveed on Thursday visited the office of Emergency Rescue Service 1122 in Kashmore

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Sindh Integrated Health Emergency Services (SIHES) Abid Naveed on Thursday visited the office of Emergency Rescue Service 1122 in Kashmore.

He held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawar Ali Mithani Information about the facilities available in the Kashmore-Kandhkot district, was discussed.

While talking to media persons at DC Office, Munawar Ali Mithani and Abid Naveed said that Rescue 1122 service is a great gift of Sindh government and a service for the people of the province and we all have to own it.

They said the Sindh government was providing 250 ambulances free of cost to the people from Karachi to Kashmore through Rescue 1122.

CEO SIHES said Rescue 1122 staff was working for the public. The ambulance should give way by hearing the sound of siren so that the lives of the patients will be saved.

He said that the Helpline service of 1122 will be restored soon in Kashmore district.

Abid Naveed said the mortuary van service has been stared through Rescue 1122 service and every district of the Sindh province will get this service.

He further said that 10 well-equipped modern ambulances will be provided to the Kashmore district soon.

