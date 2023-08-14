Open Menu

CEO, SRSO Condole Over The Demise Of Journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

CEO, SRSO condole over the demise of Journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Muhammad Dital Khalhoro Monday condoled the death of Senior Journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar.

According to a statement issued here, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The contribution to the field of Journalism of the late Jan Muhammad Mahar would be remembered for a long, he added.

