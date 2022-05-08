UrduPoint.com

CEO SRSO Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Ex MPA Anwar Khan Mahar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2022 | 12:50 PM

CEO SRSO expresses sorrow over death of ex MPA Anwar Khan Mahar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former member Sindh assembly, Haji Anwar Ali Khan Mahar.

In his condolence message issued here on Sunday, the CEO, SRSO prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and forbearance for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

