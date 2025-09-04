CEO SRSO inaugurates DRR Centre in Thari Mirwah, to strengthen community resilience

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Center was inaugurated at UC Pir Budhro, Thari Mirwah on Thursday. The ceremony was led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro and attended by Regional General Manager Aamir Abbas, District Manager Khairpur, Malteser International Focal Person and SPHF Team Leader.

CEO Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro reviewed the DRR Center's facilities and interacted with the Local Support Organization (LSO) members, appreciating their efforts.

The LSO President received an Appreciation Award for their dedication.

CEO Kalhoro emphasized the importance of DRR initiatives in strengthening community resilience and promoting sustainable development.

The event concluded with a commitment from all partners to continue their joint efforts for community empowerment and disaster preparedness in Thari Mirwah.

The DRR Center aims to enhance the community's ability to respond to disasters and promote resilience at the grassroots level.