CEO SRSO Launches spring tree plantation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro on Friday has said that the provision of a healthy environment to the people is the top priority of the government.

He further informed that for this purpose, a tree plantation drive was underway under the Green Pakistan and Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2022 across the Sindh.

He expressed these views while launching the spring tree plantation campaign in the lawn of SRSO complex Sukkur.