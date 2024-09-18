Open Menu

CEO SRSO & VC Sukkur IBA Grieved Over Death Of Senior Journalist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro and Vice Chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA- University, Prof Dr Asif Shaikh on Wednesday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Chudhri Irshad.

In their separate statements, they said they were saddened to hear the news of Senior Journalist’s death. Chudhri Irshad’s services in the field of journalism would always be remembered, they added.

The CEO of the Sindh Rural Support Organization and VC Sukkur IBA- University prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

