Open Menu

CEO SRSO Visits Mirpurkhas, Held Meetings With Local Support Organizations Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM

CEO SRSO visits Mirpurkhas, held meetings with local support organizations leaders

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Chief Executive Officer, Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro visited Mirpurkhas district and held a very productive meeting with local leaders at the taluka Jhudho district, where he was accompanied by the Regional Manager, Project Manager, District Manager, and others.

According to a release on Sunday, they focused on engaging with organized communities and community institutions, particularly observing the SRSO-Malteser International project interventions.

During the visit, they attended a meeting of the LSO Aurat Sujag UC Bakhur, at Village Dur Muhammad Kapri, where LSO leaders presented their work, achievements, and plans under the PPRP and MI-supported initiatives.

They discussed ongoing projects aimed at empowering local communities for sustainable livelihoods and climate risk protection.

CEO also visited project interventions, including established tunnel farming at Village Kaval Makvano and land utilization initiatives at Village Dur Muhammad Kapri. He also observed the ongoing training and interacted with participants to understand their learning experiences.

CEO SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro appreciated the efforts of organized communities and LSO, particularly in climate-resilient agriculture and innovative approaches like vertical tunnel farming, which are crucial for the achieving goal of sustainable livelihoods.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Visit Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

16 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

16 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

19 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

19 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

20 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

23 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

23 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

23 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan