CEO SRSO Visits Mirpurkhas, Held Meetings With Local Support Organizations Leaders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Chief Executive Officer, Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro visited Mirpurkhas district and held a very productive meeting with local leaders at the taluka Jhudho district, where he was accompanied by the Regional Manager, Project Manager, District Manager, and others.
According to a release on Sunday, they focused on engaging with organized communities and community institutions, particularly observing the SRSO-Malteser International project interventions.
During the visit, they attended a meeting of the LSO Aurat Sujag UC Bakhur, at Village Dur Muhammad Kapri, where LSO leaders presented their work, achievements, and plans under the PPRP and MI-supported initiatives.
They discussed ongoing projects aimed at empowering local communities for sustainable livelihoods and climate risk protection.
CEO also visited project interventions, including established tunnel farming at Village Kaval Makvano and land utilization initiatives at Village Dur Muhammad Kapri. He also observed the ongoing training and interacted with participants to understand their learning experiences.
CEO SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro appreciated the efforts of organized communities and LSO, particularly in climate-resilient agriculture and innovative approaches like vertical tunnel farming, which are crucial for the achieving goal of sustainable livelihoods.
