CEO SWMC visits UCs

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Chief Executive Officer of Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC)

Kashif Nawaz Randhawa visited Union Council Water Works, Union Council

Karimpura and reviewed performance of the staff.

On this occasion, he said the staff of municipal committees in parks, green belts

and intersections across the district were regularly continuing their work.