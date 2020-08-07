UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO Techstirr Calls On Minister For IT

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

CEO Techstirr calls on Minister for IT

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Techstirr (Pvt). Ltd, a technology company, Abdur Rehman Chinoy Friday called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Techstirr (Pvt). Ltd, a technology company, Abdur Rehman Chinoy Friday called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque.

The minister discussed matters related to information technology and digitalization with him, said a news release issued here.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting.

The CEO Techstirr briefed the minister about the company and said Techstirr had offices in London, Dubai, New York and it had now started its operations in Pakistan.

Chinoy said, "At Techstirr, we are looking at being the pioneers of public-private partnerships and helping the government of Pakistan realize the Prime Minister's vision of Digital Pakistan."He said the company intended to create jobs in IT sector and plans to drive forward the initiative of digital Pakistan.

The minister said his ministry welcomed Techstirr to Pakistan and lauded its aims to enrich Pakistan's IT sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Dubai Company London New York Abdur Rehman Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

11 minutes ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

15 minutes ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

3 minutes ago

Speakers for ending state-sponsored terrorism in I ..

3 minutes ago

Experts stress resetting educational goals for tra ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.