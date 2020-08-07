CEO Techstirr calls on Minister for IT

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Techstirr (Pvt). Ltd, a technology company, Abdur Rehman Chinoy Friday called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Techstirr (Pvt). Ltd, a technology company, Abdur Rehman Chinoy Friday called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque.

The minister discussed matters related to information technology and digitalization with him, said a news release issued here.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting.

The CEO Techstirr briefed the minister about the company and said Techstirr had offices in London, Dubai, New York and it had now started its operations in Pakistan.

Chinoy said, "At Techstirr, we are looking at being the pioneers of public-private partnerships and helping the government of Pakistan realize the Prime Minister's vision of Digital Pakistan."He said the company intended to create jobs in IT sector and plans to drive forward the initiative of digital Pakistan.

The minister said his ministry welcomed Techstirr to Pakistan and lauded its aims to enrich Pakistan's IT sector.