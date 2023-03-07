CEO TransPeshawar tenders his resignation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :TransPeshawar Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fayyaz Ahmad Khan has tendered his resignation from office, said a spokesperson of the company here on Tuesday.

She said that Fayyaz Khan, who had been serving the TransPeshawar for two and a half years, tendered his resignation as per the policy and regulations of the company.

TransPeshawar is the operator of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar.

For the acceptance of his resignation, it has been sent to the provincial government to complete the process and appointment of an acting CEO and also initiate the process for hiring a permanent head for the company.