UrduPoint.com

CEO TransPeshawar Tenders His Resignation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

CEO TransPeshawar tenders his resignation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :TransPeshawar Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fayyaz Ahmad Khan has tendered his resignation from office, said a spokesperson of the company here on Tuesday.

She said that Fayyaz Khan, who had been serving the TransPeshawar for two and a half years, tendered his resignation as per the policy and regulations of the company.

TransPeshawar is the operator of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar.

For the acceptance of his resignation, it has been sent to the provincial government to complete the process and appointment of an acting CEO and also initiate the process for hiring a permanent head for the company.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Qalam Cr ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Qalam Creative Writing Programme

5 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars struggle to chase target of 2 ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars struggle to chase target of 208 runs

21 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW ..

Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW qualified UAE National Charter ..

1 hour ago
 Defence Minister vows to root out menace of terror ..

Defence Minister vows to root out menace of terrorism from country

1 hour ago
 MBRGI expands international partnerships to achiev ..

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achieve sustainable food security

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.