CEO Visits Flood-hit Areas In Gujrat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 02:50 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Ch-ief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority Dr Syed Atta-ul-Monim

visited various flood-affected areas of the district to review health facilities.

He also inspected Hayat-un-Nabi Medical Camp where medical teams were providing

treatment and medicines to the affected people.

According to a health department spokesperson, the visit was aimed at ensuring uninterrupted

healthcare services and monitoring relief measures being carried out in coordination with

the district administration.

