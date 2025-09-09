CEO Visits Flood-hit Areas In Gujrat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 02:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Ch-ief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority Dr Syed Atta-ul-Monim
visited various flood-affected areas of the district to review health facilities.
He also inspected Hayat-un-Nabi Medical Camp where medical teams were providing
treatment and medicines to the affected people.
According to a health department spokesperson, the visit was aimed at ensuring uninterrupted
healthcare services and monitoring relief measures being carried out in coordination with
the district administration.
Recent Stories
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed
CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CEO visits flood-hit areas in Gujrat3 minutes ago
-
27 transgender individuals among victims of devastating floods in Buner, Swat13 minutes ago
-
Book exhibition held13 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review arrangements to prevent dengue virus13 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer reaffirms commitment to support flood-affected communities with Kisan Relief & electric ..13 minutes ago
-
Shershah Bund situation reviewed23 minutes ago
-
ITP issues route plan for foreign guest movement23 minutes ago
-
Protective embankment breaches in Alipur23 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nab two bike-lifter dacoits, recover looted cash43 minutes ago
-
Five held,88 kites recovered43 minutes ago
-
GEPCO sets up a 24/7 control room in Gujrat43 minutes ago
-
ICT Police held notorious drug peddler53 minutes ago