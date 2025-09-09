CEO visits flood-hit areas in Gujrat

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Ch-ief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority Dr Syed Atta-ul-Monim

visited various flood-affected areas of the district to review health facilities.

He also inspected Hayat-un-Nabi Medical Camp where medical teams were providing

treatment and medicines to the affected people.

According to a health department spokesperson, the visit was aimed at ensuring uninterrupted

healthcare services and monitoring relief measures being carried out in coordination with

the district administration.