CEO visits girls primary school

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Mujahid Hussain Alvi visited Government Girls Primary School Lale-Wali, tehsil Sambrial.

During the visit, CEO Education Mujahid Hussain Alvi checked the attendance of teachers and students, reviewed the academic performance, cleanliness in the school, improvement of infrastructure, renovation and decoration measures. The CEO checked the homework of the students and teachers' diaries and homework registers.

He directed the school headmistress to complete all the tasks given by the education department as soon as possible, check the homework on a daily basis, and ensure 100 percent attendance of teachers and students.

He said that the Punjab government is working seriously in providing educational facilities and problems of teachers and students are being resolved on a priority basis.

He said that the standard of government educational institutions has been raised and steps will be taken for further improvement, and the educational institutions of Sialkot district will be made exemplary institutions.

He said that negligence in the performance of duties will not be tolerated at all.