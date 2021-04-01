CEO visits hospitals to inspect facilities

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Naeem on Thursday visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital and Wah General Hospital and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Naeem on Thursday visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital and Wah General Hospital and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients.

She interacted with the patients admitted at the hospital and directed the officials to provide maximum possible facilities to the patients reaching hospitals.

The CEO also asked the administration of the hospital to follow standard operating procedures regarding C virus including maintaining social distancing, use of masks and washing hands with sanitizer, adding "Government alone can not eliminate any pandemic without the cooperation of masses".

Dr Faiza also reviewed the progress of renovation work at Wah Hospital and asked the contractor to complete the work in time, adding no compromise would be made on quality of work.